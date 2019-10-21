'Help me, please!': Wife's harrowing call to 911 after husband shot dead by home intruders

releon8211/iStock(HOUSTON) — The harrowing call to 911 has been released from the night a young dad was shot dead by home intruders while protecting his wife and children, according to authorities.

“Help me, please! Someone just broke in my house and shot my husband,” Brenton Estorffe’s wife, Angeleanna Estorffe, said in her frantic 911 call.

“I’m so scared,” she said, “I can’t walk over to my husband.”

“Baby, are you OK? Babe, are you OK?” she says to her husband.

Brenton Estorffe, 29, was shot dead in his Houston-area home last week when intruders shot their way into the back of the house, authorities said.

His wife and 1-year-old and 3-year-old children were home at the time but were not hurt, said Jessica Reyes, spokeswoman for the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

Angeleanna Estorff told the dispatcher she and her husband had been asleep when she heard glass shattering “and then my husband jumped up and took off after them.”

Overcome with emotion, she told the dispatcher he was shot in the chest and was “making gurgling sounds.”

“I don’t know what to do,” she said, her voice trembling.

Authorities rushed to the house in Katy just after midnight Wednesday morning, where they found neighbors performing CPR on Estorffe, said Reyes.

The two intruders, who have not been caught, fled without stealing anything, Reyes said.

A motive is not clear.

“Detectives are following up on some leads but there is no suspect description to release at this time,” Reyes told ABC News on Monday.

Detective Thomas Cantu called Estorffe a “hard-working man” who “loved his family.”

“He gave his life in defense of his family,” Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls said at a news conference Friday. “We will stop at nothing… until we can bring these individuals to justice,” Nehls said.

Authorities are looking for this car of interest seen leaving the neighborhood.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.