'Hero' bystander with a gun shoots man suspected of killing wife at dentist's office

JaysonPhotography/iStock(COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Tenn.) — A man who allegedly shot and killed his wife at a dentist’s office was stopped when he was shot by a bystander.

The suspect, who has not been identified, reportedly entered Dr. David Guy Dentistry in Colonial Heights, Tennessee, on Wednesday morning.

Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy described the shooting as a workplace violence and domestic violence situation.

Cassidy did not know what prompted the violence, but did confirm that the suspect and victim were husband and wife. The name of the victim has not been released.

A man with a concealed gun who was at the dentist’s office then shot the suspect, according to authorities, and controlled him until police arrived on the scene.

The suspect is now hospitalized with gunshot wounds, Cassidy said.

The name of the bystander, who Cassidy called a “hero,” has not been released.

