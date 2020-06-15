High school seniors graduate 2,000 feet above on ski lift

adamkaz/iStockBy NICOLE PELLETIERE, ABC News

(NORTH CONWAY, N.H.) — One senior class graduation was held high in the sky beside a mountain after traditional commencement was canceled due to COVID-19.

In a private ceremony, Kennett High School’s class of 2020 graduated at Cranmore Mountain in North Conway, New Hampshire.

Safety and social distancing measures were put in place and students accepted their degrees at the base of the mountain.

“The response has been awesome,” principal Kevin Carpenter told GMA. “So many of them thought it was going to be a virtual ceremony or no ceremony but to have an in-person ceremony and something so unique, they’re excited about it.”

Graduating senior Sophie Stimpson said the moment represented community togetherness.

“This is honestly probably a cooler way to graduate than just walking across a stage, too,” she added.

The 174 students and family members enjoyed the unique celebration and breathtaking views.

