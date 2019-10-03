Historic heat in Southern, Eastern US as major fall cool down begins

ABC News(NEW YORK) — There were nearly 100 cities from Texas to Connecticut that had their hottest October temperature ever Wednesday.

Some of the historic numbers include Newark, New Jersey which hit 96 Fahrenheit; Washington, D.C., Wilmington, Delaware and Baltimore, all topped off at 98; Charlotte, North Carolina made it to 99; and Allentown, Pennsylvania reached 93.

The historic heat continues Thursday in the South where temperatures could surpass Wednesday’s readings, meaning that many places could break their all-time October record again.

However, a major fall cool down is in progress from the Rockies to the Midwest and into the Northeast.

Temperatures dipped by up to 30 to 35 degrees in the Midwest Wednesday as this Autumn cold blast moves east.

In the Northeast, temperatures have already crashed by up to 34 degrees from Wednesday’s highs.

New York City will hit 59 degrees Thursday which is down from a record high of 93 degrees Wednesday.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.