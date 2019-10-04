Historic heat in the South will give way to frosty weekend for Northeast

ABC News(NEW YORK) — After a spate of record highs, there’s at least one more day of heat in the South.

There were nearly 150 all-time October records set Thursday from the South to the Midwest and into the Northeast.

Raleigh, North Carolina, hit 100 degrees Thursday to reach not only the highest temperature ever recorded there in October, but the hottest temperature there this summer.

In Macon, Georgia, it hit 102 degrees — the hottest October temperature ever recorded there. Macon also had 126 days of more than 90 degrees this year, setting a new record.

Atlanta reached the hottest October temperature again Thursday at 98 degrees. That made it 91 days this year in the 90s in Atlanta, tying the all-time record.

Friday will bring one more day of historic heat, with many areas in the South once again forecast to hit all-time October highs.

After that a cool-down will come to the South, with highs falling into the 80s for most this weekend.

The cool air will end the heat wave in the South, bringing the first frost and freeze of the season for some in the Northeast and the Great Lakes.

Freeze and frost alerts have been issued for Friday night into Saturday morning for 10 states from Michigan to Massachusetts. Some areas will dip below freezing, ending the growing season there.

Meanwhile, a flood alert is being issued for the Southwest.

Up to 4 inches of rain fell in eastern New Mexico and the Texas panhandle in the last 24 hours, producing some flash flooding there.

Flood alerts continue early Friday morning for southern New Mexico and western Texas as more rain moved through.

Deep tropical moisture will continue Friday morning, and we are expecting another 2-3 inches of rain just south of Albuquerque, with flash flooding and mudslides possible.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.