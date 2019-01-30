Homeless among most vulnerable as brutal cold takes over

JamesBrey/iStock(NEW YORK) — The homeless are among the most vulnerable as dangerous and brutally cold wind chills target the Midwest cities Wednesday.

In Chicago and Minneapolis, where schools are shuttered and everyone is urged to avoid the outdoors, warming centers and buses are available for homeless residents.

Wind chills clocked in at minus 52 degrees Wednesday — a recipe for frostbite.

“We’re deploying warming buses to assist homeless residents, adding shelter beds to accommodate those in need,” Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel tweeted.

Over 5,000 people were homeless in Chicago last year, according to data released by the city, The Chicago Tribune reported.

