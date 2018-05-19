Homeless man jailed for three months after paying with $10 bill

iStock/Thinkstock(BOSTON) — A homeless man is suing Burger King for $1 million after he was arrested and jailed for trying to pay for a meal with a $10 bill, according to The Washington Post.

Emory Ellis was arrested in November 2015, allegedly paying for his meal at Burger King with a counterfeit bill. He was in jail for months before it was determined he was wrongfully accused.

Now, he is suing the franchise, saying he was discriminated against because he is black.

His attorney Justin Drechsler said:

“I know that had I walked into the Burger King with the exact same $10 bill, nobody would have scrutinized it. I never would have been accused of anything. I certainly wouldn’t have had the police called on me, no matter what the series of events.”

The Secret Service determined the $10 bill was authentic in February 2016.

