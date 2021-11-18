How to watch the longest partial lunar eclipse since 1440

Onfokus/iStock

(NEW YORK) — Skywatchers, the longest partial lunar eclipse since 1440 will take place Friday, and you’ll have the chance to view a historic cosmic wonder in the sky.

The partial eclipse is the longest of its kind, and NASA estimates it will not occur again for another 648 years.

This partial lunar eclipse will reach its highest point at 4:03 a.m. ET, for those on the East Coast and 1:03 a.m. PT, for those on West Coast. North America, South America, Eastern Asia, Australia and the Pacific region will be able to see at least part of it.

NASA predicts the eclipse will last for 3 hours, 28 minutes and 23 seconds.

The moon is pictured above Suva in Fiji on May 26, 2021, during a total lunar eclipse as stargazers across the Pacific casted their eyes skyward to witness a rare “Super Blood Moon.”

In a lunar eclipse, the sun, Earth and moon align, and the moon moves into Earth’s shadow.

This time, viewers can expect to see the moon turn red and about 99.1% of the moon will be in the Earth’s umbra, according to NASA.

NASA said the best way to see the eclipse is with binoculars or a telescope to bring out the color, but you can also go outside and just look up.

The longest total eclipse will take place on Nov. 8, 2022.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.