Hurricane Delta set to become major hurricane as it moves north

By MAX GOLEMBO, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Delta is now a Category 2 hurricane with winds of 100 mph, is rapidly strengthening, and could even become a major Category 3 hurricane or higher by later Tuesday morning.

Delta is the ninth hurricane in the Atlantic so far this season. In only three other years in recorded history — 1995, 2004 and 2005 — have we ever had this many hurricanes this early in the season.

If Delta makes landfall in the U.S., it would be the 10th landfalling named storm in the country which has never happened before in recorded history.

Delta is currently a small sized storm but it is strong and it looks like the eye will be developing soon.

There is a Hurricane Warning for Cancun, Mexico, as Delta is expected to be a Category 4 hurricane as it slams into the resort town Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

After Tuesday night, Delta will not lose much strength even though it will run into land. The hurricane is expected to re-strengthen and go back to a Category 4 hurricane in the middle of the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday afternoon.

Beyond Thursday, it is not very clear how much Delta will have time to weaken before it hits the Louisiana Gulf Coast on Friday night.

There is some cooler water near the U.S. Gulf Coast, and also environmental conditions will not be favorable as shear in the atmosphere will interrupt the hurricane’s circulation, which usually causes weakening.

Nevertheless, the National Hurricane Center is forecasting Delta to be a Category 2 or higher hurricane as it makes landfall somewhere in Louisiana Friday night.

Delta is expected to bring damaging winds to the Gulf Coast and also flooding rain as some areas could see 6 to 12 inches of rain for parts of Louisiana and Mississippi by the end of the week.

