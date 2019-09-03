Hurricane Dorian shutters airports across Florida, Bahamas: See the latest closures

Bychykhin_Olexandr/iStock(NEW YORK) — As Southeast cities prepare for Hurricane Dorian to arrive, numerous airports have announced closures.

Over 3,000 flights have been canceled within the U.S. from Monday to Tuesday.

Orlando International Airport saw the most cancellations, with over 1,000.

Quiet scenes in the terminal as MCO ceases operations today. #Dorian pic.twitter.com/KvHGfgtxpw — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) September 3, 2019

Here are the airports closures as of Tuesday:



Florida



— Orlando International Airport (MCO)

— Jacksonville Executive at Craig Airport (CRG)

— Kissimmee Gateway Airport (ISM)

— Orlando Executive Airport (ORL)

— Witham Field (SUA)

— Orlando Sanford Int’l (SFB) (will reopen Wednesday at 1 p.m.)

— Daytona Beach Intl (DAB)

— Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport (FXE)

— Melbourne Int’l Airport (MLB)

— Palm Beach Int’l Airport (PBI)

— Pompano Beach Airpark (PMP)

— Vero Beach Rgnl (VRB)

South Carolina

— Charleston International Airport will stop operations Wednesday at 3 p.m.



Bahamas

— Marsh Harbour (MHH)

— South Bimini (BIM)

— North Eleuthera (ELH)

— Grand Bahama Int’l(FPO)

