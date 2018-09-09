Hurricane Florence heads towards US

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Tropical Storm Florence was upgraded to a hurricane on Sunday morning by the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Florence is now classified as a Category 1 hurricane, and is taking aim at the southeastern coast of the U.S.

Governors in Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina have all declared states of emergency over the past two days in anticipation of the storm.

Hurricane Florence has winds moving at 75 mph, and is 750 miles southeast of Bermuda, moving west at 6 mph.

The current forecast track brings Hurricane Florence on approach to the southeast U.S. coast on Thursday.

The National Hurricane Center is now saying there is an increasing risk of storm surge on the coast, and inland flooding due to heavy rainfall. Both are life-threatening impacts.

They are advising “interests along the U.S. East Coast, particularly from North Florida through North Carolina, should closely monitor the progress of Florence, ensure they have their hurricane plan in place and follow any advice given by local officials.”

Isaac to become next hurricane

Moving southeast in the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Isaac currently has winds of 50 mph and is moving west at 9 mph. The storm is 1,540 miles east of the Windward Islands. Isaac is forecast to strengthen over the coming days.

The storm is expected to continue moving west in the next few days and become a hurricane by Monday.

Isaac will be near the Lesser Antilles later this week and could bring impacts to parts of the Caribbean Islands during this time frame.

Olivia aiming for Hawaii

In the Pacific, Hurricane Olivia currently has winds of 80 mph, and is approximately 825 miles east-northeast of Hilo, Hawaii.

Olivia is expected to move west through Monday before turning west-southwest late Monday and early Tuesday local time. On the current track, Olivia may be near the Hawaiian Islands by late Tuesday.

Even though Olivia is expected to weaken, it could still bring impacts to the Hawaiian Islands by midweek.

Regardless of forecast track, significant effects from Olivia are possible in Hawaii, which could be enhanced due to the unique terrain of Hawaii.

