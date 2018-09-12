Hurricane Florence's path: What to expect and when

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Hurricane Florence, a powerful Category 4 storm, is closing in on the Southeast, bringing threatening winds, a high storm surge and tons of rain.

Here’s the latest timeline:

— The storm is moving west-northwest toward the Carolinas at about 17 mph.

— Florence slowed overnight and likely won’t make landfall until Friday night, or even Saturday, as a major hurricane — possibly a Category 4 or Category 3 storm. It’s possible the storm will stall just off land and weaken to a Category 2 by landfall.

— A hurricane warning is in effect from South Santee River, South Carolina, to Duck, North Carolina. It includes Albemarle and Pamlico sounds. A storm surge warning is also in place for these locations.

— A hurricane watch is in effect from Edisto Beach, South Carolina, to South Santee River, South Carolina.

— A tropical storm warning is in effect for north of Duck, North Carolina, to the North Carolina/Virginia border.

— A storm surge watch is also in place for both the hurricane watch and tropical storm warning zones.

— A tropical storm watch is in effect for north of the North Carolina/Virginia border to Cape Charles Light, Virginia. Chesapeake Bay, south of New Point Comfort, is included in the watch.

— Many residents and visitors on the coasts of South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia are under evacuation orders.

— After the storm makes landfall, rain will become a major threat. Florence is expected to dump up to 30 — and even 40 — inches of rain over parts of North Carolina, Virginia and northern South Carolina through Saturday. Heaviest rain will be along the southeast North Carolina coast in the area of Wilmington. As far inland as Greensboro, North Carolina, could see up to 10 inches of rain, while Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, could see up to 15 inches. The rain could lead to life-threatening flash flooding.

— Storm surge is also a major concern, potentially reaching 13 feet in parts of North Carolina.

