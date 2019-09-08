Husband of missing California mother Heather Gumina arrested after remains found: Authorities

(PLEASANT VALLEY, Calif.) — The husband of a 33-year-old California mother missing since July has been charged with homicide after remains thought to be hers were located.

On Friday, deputies from the El Dorado Sheriff’s Office went to the home of Anthony Gumina, 44, to arrest him on an outstanding no-bail warrant for domestic violence, according to a news release. Detectives simultaneously served a search warrant on the property — located in the Pleasant Valley area — and human remains were found during the search, authorities said.

Anthony Gumina’s wife, Heather Gumina, was last seen on July 16. The black 2005 Infinity she was believed to have been driving at the time of her disappearance was found on Aug. 9, according to the sheriff’s office.

Gumina is a mother to two children — a 13-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy, according to a GoFundMe campaign for the family.

Anthony Gumina was charged with first-degree murder after the remains were discovered. He is being held at the El Dorado jail without bail, online jail records show.

Authorities did not release any additional details to protect the integrity of the investigation

