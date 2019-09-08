Illinois man smashed in head with bowling ball fighting for his life, suspect still on the run

vmargineanu/iStock(CICERO, Ill.) — A 28-year-old Illinois man is in critical condition and fighting for his life after he was struck in the head with a bowling ball during an altercation at a bowling alley last week in an attack that immediately went viral on the internet.

According to Chicago ABC affiliate WLS-TV, Diamante Williams was at the Town Hall Bowl in Cicero, Illinois on Wednesday night when a fight broke out during a promotional event at the bowling alley.

In the footage posted to Facebook on September 6 by Darnell Collins, security guards were trying to stop the brawl between a group of people when a man can be seen raising a bowling ball into the air and then smashing it down on Williams’ head.

People can then be heard screaming and shouting before running away from the scene of the crime.

“It is horrific,” said Tamekio, Williams, Diamante’s mother. “I just couldn’t believe somebody could be that inhumane to do that to another human being.”

The Cicero Police Department released a CCTV image of the suspect they are trying to identify who as the man allegedly involved in the horrific attack.

The Cicero Police Department is attempting to identify the below listed subject. If you have any information, please contact the Detective Division. pic.twitter.com/yWmU4GLAGb — Cicero Police Dept (@TOCPolice) September 5, 2019

“The above individual was involved in an altercation which resulted in above individual throwing a bowling ball at victim’s head, causing severe injury,” said the statement on Twitter by the Cicero Police Department on September 5.

The suspect then drove off in a 2018 Range Rover with a Wisconsin license plate that has the tag AFS-3400.

“It went viral on Facebook and it is heart-breaking to see a loved one in that capacity and no one helped,” said Valencia Williams, a cousin of Diamante Williams. “All the people who were around immediately took out their phones and recorded it.”

Tamekio Williams told WLS-TV that her son was out of a medically-induced coma as of Friday afternoon but still remains in critical condition from the injuries he suffered in the attack.

“He is slowly progressing, good vital signs, but we have a long way to go,” she said.

The Cicero Police Department are asking the public to come forward with any information they may have on the case.

“Snitch [on the suspect],” Tamekio Williams said. “Justice for Tate. Justice for Tate. If this was your family member, wouldn’t you want something good to happen for them?”

