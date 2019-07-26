Infants twins found dead after father accidentally leaves them in car while at work: Police

WABC-TV(NEW YORK) — Charges are pending against the father of infant twins after the pair was discovered dead inside a car in the Bronx Friday afternoon, New York City police say.

Investigators said the father told them that he accidentally left the twins, a boy and a girl approximately 11-months-old, in his car Friday morning on his way to work at a nearby hospital.

Authorities have released no information on the cause of the infants’ deaths, but police are investigating whether they died from heat exposure.

NYPD officials said the father was taken into custody late Friday.

The car, a Honda four-door, was parked in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx.

“This is a horrific situation,” one police official briefed on the situation told ABC News, describing the father as 37-years-old.

