It's feeling like fall across much of the country, as storms move across Central US

iStock/Kesu01(NEW YORK) — It’s finally feeling like fall across much of the Northeast, with temperatures Saturday morning the 40s and 30s.

Freeze warnings and frost advisories have been issued for parts of the Northeast as well as parts of Michigan.

The fall weather is a relief for many in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, after record highs earlier this week.

A new storm system is developing in parts of the Central U.S., and will be moving through the eastern half of the country over the next few days. This system is not expected to be particularly intense, but it is expected to bring some rain and thunderstorms to parts of the eastern half of the nation.

Some thunderstorms and rain are already moving through the Dakotas, Minnesota, and Iowa Saturday morning.

By tonight this system will move eastward. Along the cold front, there could be an isolated strong storm in parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas and Missouri.

On Sunday and Sunday night, storms will track south and eastward, with some heavy rain falling in parts of the South and into the Appalachians.

Three to four inches of rain is possible across parts of the Tennessee Valley and western Appalachians, where some localized flooding will be possible.

Behind this system, the dry air from Canada continues to push into the Lower 48 as we get deeper into fall. However the dry air, combined with some localized gusty winds, is raising concerns for fires in parts of Colorado and California this weekend.

Red flag warnings have been issued for parts of Northern California and some of the Rockies west of Denver. Relative humidity could be as low as 10 percent, with wind gusts up to 45 mph in spots.

