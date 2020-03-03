'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek donates $100,000 to help Los Angeles-area homeless charity

iStock(LOS ANGELES) — Despite an ongoing battle with pancreatic cancer, Alex Trebek is proving that giving back is something that will always be important to him.

The “Jeopardy!” host recently donated $100,000 to the Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission, a Los Angeles-area organization with a mission to prevent, reduce and eliminate poverty, hunger and homelessness, according to its website.

“It demonstrates what a truly selfless man he really is,” Ken Craft, the president and CEO of the nonprofit, told Good Morning America in a new interview. “He recognizes that we are in a homeless crisis and he wanted to help. He wanted to make a difference.”

“Normally when we go through moments of pain, our focus turns inward — but not Alex,” he added. “He continues to demonstrate compassion and care for those in need.”

Craft said Trebek and his wife, Jean, have been supporters over the past three years, contributing around the holiday season. This time, though, he was taken back with “shock and joy” when he opened an envelope to find a check of such a substantial amount — an amount that will help many people.

“As a relatively young nonprofit, we lack the cash reserves and surplus to grow and expand. Alex’s gift will allow us to continue to grow and expand,” Craft said of the organization, which was founded in 2009. “In 2020, we will go from 182 year-round beds to 367 year-round beds. This would not have been possible without Alex’s generosity.”

To top it off, Trebek even invited him to the “Jeopardy!” set. During his visit, Craft said it became abundantly clear why the Emmy winner is so beloved.

“I was overwhelmed with the love and respect everyone on the set and in the stands has for Alex,” Craft said. “He is far more than a game show host — he is an ambassador for good and kindness. He is deeply loved and appreciated by all.”

