JetBlue plane passenger diagnosed with coronavirus after landing in Florida

LeoPatrizi/iStock(PALM BEACH, Fla.) — A passenger on a flight from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City to Palm Beach, Florida, has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The plane landed around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. The crew and 114 passengers were stuck on the tarmac for hours as health officials spoke to everyone on board.

Passengers who were near the COVID-19 positive patient were given instructions on monitoring their health over the next few days. They were allowed to leave the airport without seeing a doctor.

“At this time passengers in the vicinity of the positive patient were advised of monitoring procedures,” Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said in a statement. “The rest of the passengers were released to go home,” and given directions to call the health department with any medical concerns.

Airline workers are now sterilizing the “limited containment area” where the passengers deplaned, which officials said is a separate area from the airport’s main terminals.

