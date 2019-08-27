Judge temporarily blocks Missouri abortion ban from going into effect

Philip Rozenski/iStock(ST. LOUIS) — A Missouri judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked a law that would have banned abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy.

The preliminary injunction will be in place until at least the next court date, which is scheduled for Sept. 9, according to a spokesperson for Planned Parenthood.

The injunction blocks portions of a law that was signed by the governor earlier this year.

“What little abortion access in Missouri is left, will stay in place for the time being,” said Alexis McGill Johnson, the acting president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

“In the meantime, we cannot ignore the part of this law that remains in place, which allows politicians to interfere with the patient-provider relationship,” she said in the statement.



This is a breaking news article. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.