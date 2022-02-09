Juror dismissed in federal trial of former cops involved in George Floyd’s death

iStock/nirat

(NEW YORK) — A juror was dismissed Wednesday in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights during the 2020 fatal arrest.

The juror was let go after informing the court he is coping with mental health issues going on with his son.

The panelist — a maintenance and facilities manager and Army veteran — was replaced by one of six alternate jurors. The replacement juror is a man who works at a data company and has two children.

The trial in U.S. District Court in St. Paul, Minnesota, began on Jan. 24 with opening statements. The prosecution is nearing the end of presenting its evidence in the case against J. Alexander Kueng, 28, Thomas Lane, 38, and Tou Thao, 35.

All three are charged with using the “color of the law,” or their positions as police officers, to deprive Floyd of his civil rights by allegedly showing deliberate indifference to his medical needs when their senior officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on the back of the handcuffed man’s neck for more than nine minutes, ultimately killing him.

Kueng and Thao both face an additional charge alleging they knew Chauvin was kneeling on Floyd’s neck but did nothing to stop him. Lane, who appeared to express concern for Floyd’s well-being during the encounter, does not face the additional charge.

They have all pleaded not guilty.

Chauvin was convicted in Minnesota state court in April of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison.

Chauvin, 45, also pleaded guilty to federal civil rights charges stemming from Floyd’s death and the abuse of a 14-year-old boy he bashed in the head with a flashlight in 2017. He admitted in the signed plea agreement with federal prosecutors that he knelt on the back of Floyd’s neck even as Floyd complained he could not breathe, fell unconscious and lost a pulse.

