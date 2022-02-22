Jury finds three men guilty in Ahmaud Arbery hate crimes case

Stephen B. Morton-Pool/Getty Images

(BRUNSWICK, Ga.) — A federal jury found Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan guilty of several counts in the Ahmaud Arbery hate crimes case.

The U.S. District Court panel of eight white people, three Black people and one Hispanic person received the case on Monday.

The men pleaded not guilty to one count of interference of rights and attempted kidnapping. The McMichaels were each charged with using, carrying and brandishing a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.

The McMichaels and Bryan were already convicted in state court of murdering the 25-year-old Black jogger and are serving life sentences. The McMichaels were not given the possibility of parole.

Wednesday marks two years since Arbery was killed.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.