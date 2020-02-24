Jury reaches verdict in Harvey Weinstein case

Kuzma/iStock(NEW YORK) — The jury reached a verdict in the New York rape trial of Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced former Hollywood mega-producer.

The jury found Weinstein guilty of first degree rape and of one count of predatory sexual assault. He was found not guilty of one count of rape in the third degree, criminal sexual assault in the first degree, and one count of predatory sexual assault.

Weinstein was charged with raping one woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and performing a forcible sex act on a different woman, who has since identified herself as former Weinstein production assistant Miriam “Mimi” Haleyi, in 2006. He pleaded not guilty to all charges and claims any sexual encounters were consensual.

In addition to the two women behind those charges, four others testified in support of prosecutors’ efforts to demonstrate a pattern of sexual predation.

Heading into Monday, the jurors had deliberated for 16 hours, including about four hours of testimony being read back.

