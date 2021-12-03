Jury seated for trial of officer who killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright during traffic stop

Kerem Yucel/Getty Images

(MINNEAPOLIS) — The jury has been selected in the trial of former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter, who’s charged with fatally shooting Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop in April.



The jury of 12, and two alternates, will be composed of 11 white jurors, one Black juror and two jurors of Asian descent.



Wright’s death reignited protests against racism and police brutality across the U.S., as the killing took place just outside of Minneapolis, where the trial of Derek Chauvin, a former officer who was convicted of murdering George Floyd, was taking place.



The jury selection process lasted only three days.



In the questionnaire given to potential jurors back in August, they were asked what they know about this case, what their impression of Potter and Wright is, whether they participated in protests or if they have any relation to Potter, Wright or local law enforcement. Ownership of stun guns and firearms also was also discussed.



On the stand, potential jurors were asked if they’ve seen body camera footage of the incident, their feelings on Black Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter movements, and discussed their answers on the questionnaires.



Potter is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter. She has plead not guilty to both charges.



Potter fatally shot Wright after initially pulling him over for an expired registration tag on his car. She then determined he had an outstanding warrant for a gross misdemeanor weapons charge and tried to detain him, according to former Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon, who resigned after the incident.



As officers tried to arrest him, Wright freed himself and tried to get back in his vehicle. That’s when, according to Potter’s attorneys, she accidentally grabbed her firearm instead of her stun gun and shot him.



Potter is set to testify during the trial.

