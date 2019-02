ABC News(CHICAGO) — Empire actor Jussie Smollett has been taken into custody in relation to his false reporting of a crime, according to Chicago police.

The actor allegedly told police he was attacked in a possible hate crime last month, which police now believe to be untrue.

A press briefing with Chicago police will be held Thursday at 9 a.m. Central time.

