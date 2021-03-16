Kristin Smart case: New search warrant served at home of suspect’s father

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s OfficeBy EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC News

(ARROYO GRANDE, Calif.) — A new search warrant has been served in the 1996 disappearance of California college student Kristin Smart.

The warrant was executed at the Arroyo Grande, California, home of Ruben Flores, the father of the “prime suspect” in Smart’s disappearance, Paul Flores, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday.

Authorities have been authorized to use cadaver dogs and ground-penetrating radar in the search, which they said could take one to two days to complete, officials said.

Smart, a 19-year-old freshman at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo disappeared in the early hours of May 25, 1996, after a party near school.

Paul Flores was Smart’s classmate and one of the last people to see her.

Smart’s family said in a statement Monday: “We are encouraged by the news of today’s search of Ruben Flores’ property. We appreciate the vigilance and professionalism of Sheriff Ian Parkinson and his department and our family looks forward to learning more in the hours and days ahead.”

Ruben Flores’ home has been blocked off with sheriff’s office tape.

The search warrant has been sealed, and the sheriff’s department declined to comment further.

