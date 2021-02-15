LAPD investigating alleged Valentine's Day photo mocking George Floyd shared by cops

Courtesy Ben Crump LawBy IVAN PEREIRA, ABC News

(LOS ANGELES) — The Los Angeles Police Department announced it is currently looking into reports that its officers allegedly circulated a Valentine’s Day image that mocked George Floyd’s death.

The post allegedly had Floyd’s face and had the caption “You take my breath away,” according to a spokesman for the LAPD. In a series of tweets Sunday, the LAPD said it was aware of the reported image and accusations that it was authorized by “a department employee.”

“A personnel complaint has been initiated and we are pursuing each allegation, including interviewing the department member who brought it to our attention,” the department tweeted.

The LAPD said it hasn’t identified the actual postings or if it was created by one of their employees as of Sunday, but it has asked directors to search their worksites for more information.

“If found any employee or supervisor is directed to take possession and identify those present. The Department will have zero tolerance for this type of behavior,” LAPD said in a statement.

Floyd was killed on Memorial Day 2020 after Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis police officer, handcuffed Floyd, placed him face-first into the street and put his knee on his neck for several minutes during an arrest.

Multiple cameras filmed the incident and showed Floyd cry out, “I can’t breathe,” before going lifeless.

Floyd’s death reignited calls for police reform and racial justice and sparked thousands of protests across the country over the summer.

Chauvin was fired from the force and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death. His trial is slated to begin next month.

Three other officers involved in the incident, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng, were also fired. They were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter, and their joint trial is slated for the summer.

