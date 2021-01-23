Larry King remembered by celebrities, politicians: 'A newsman who interviewed the newsmakers'

Rodin Eckeroth/Getty ImagesBy EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC News



(NEW YORK) — Tributes are pouring in for iconic TV host Larry King, who died Saturday morning at age 87.

CNN President Jeff Zucker said, “We mourn the passing of our colleague Larry King. The scrappy young man from Brooklyn had a history-making career spanning radio and television. His curiosity about the world propelled his award-winning career in broadcasting, but it was his generosity of spirit that drew the world to him.”

“We are so proud of the 25 years he spent with CNN, where his newsmaker interviews truly put the network on the international stage,” Zucker said. “From our CNN family to Larry’s, we send our thoughts and prayers, and a promise to carry on his curiosity for the world in our work.”

Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, tweeted, “I mourn the passing of Larry King whom I have known for nearly 40 years. He was a great interviewer – sensitivity, humorous and witty. And he actually let you talk! An all around mensch. Millions around the world shall miss him, including myself.”

Ryan Seacrest wrote, “I lost a dear friend and mentor. Truly an American treasure.”

Here are more tributes to King:

Larry King was a Brooklyn boy who become a newsman who interviewed the newsmakers. He conducted over 50,000 interviews that informed Americans in a clear and plain way. New York sends condolences to his family and many friends. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 23, 2021

I’ve known Larry King since I arrived in LA 42 years ago. Larry King Live changed CNN in the 80s blending entertainment with news & I loved being on the show.

Larry was one of the best interviewers on TV. Always well prepared, asked intelligent questions, & always made the pic.twitter.com/kuDOx6gob5 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 23, 2021

My friend Larry King has died. It is literally true that thousands of us can make that sad statement this morning. While he was easily caricatured, I’ve never known anybody who made a bigger deal out of the slightest kindness afforded him. #RIPLarryKing 1) 25 years ago… pic.twitter.com/CrA6tleJDH — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) January 23, 2021

Larry King was a friend through thick and thin. A masterful interviewer and storyteller. He helped put CNN on the map by making news through the art of dialogue.. May he Rest In Peace. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) January 23, 2021

Just heard the awful news about Larry King. He taught me so much. He was a true mensch. He probably even taught me that word.

So long pal, thanks for all the laughs. Say hi to Rickles. #RIPLarryKing — Craig Ferguson (@CraigyFerg) January 23, 2021

Larry King was a legendary radio and tv pioneer. I always loved doing his tv shows and occasionally he would ask me to guest host while he was on vacation. One with Jack Hanna and animals from the Columbus Zoo remains a favorite. Larry will be missed but he left fond memories. — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) January 23, 2021

Thanks for the countless interviews and insights, Larry King. You understood human triumph and frailty equally well, and that is no easy feat. There was no one else like you, and you shall be missed. Rest with the heavens now. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 23, 2021

The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened by the passing of Larry King and offer their deepest condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/Di0aw7LZ5R — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) January 23, 2021

Oh no!!! RIP Larry King…what a Titan you were! One of our true icons. You are no longer in pain. Rest well

💔💛🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/m8gQWgRR0I — Viola Davis (@violadavis) January 23, 2021

RIP Larry King!!!! I loved the easy breezy format of his CNN show, and his amazing voice. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 23, 2021

I’ve had the honor of being interviewed by Larry King multiple times in my life. It was always a joy and a pleasure. He truly was the King of Talk. On a personal level, I’ll miss him. Professionally, we’ll all miss him. Rest In Peace, my friend. pic.twitter.com/lPt2BZybva — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) January 23, 2021

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.