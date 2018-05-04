Lava from volcano eruption in Hawaii destroys two homes

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — At least 1,800 people were ordered to evacuate on Thursday because of an erupting volcano, a Hawaii County Civil Defense spokesperson told ABC News.

No injuries have been reported so far and no homes have been destroyed, but a subdivision road and some heavily forested private property have been damaged.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige said in a statement he’s activated the state’s National Guard “to provide support to county emergency response personnel to help with evacuations and security.” He’s also signed an emergency proclamation to help provide state money for “quick and efficient relief.”

The Kilauea volcano began erupting around 4:45 p.m. local time, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

