Laverne Cox on why she ‘never’ wants to be a parent

iStock/reflexnaja

(NEW YORK) — Laverne Cox is opening up to fans about her decision not to have children.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Emmy nominated actress made it clear that she isn’t interested in raising children because she is still working on herself.

“I see so many friends and colleagues becoming parents. I’m happy for all of you,” said Cox, 49, in a black and white text post. “I’m even happier for me, ecstatic even that I am NOT becoming a parent ever, never ever.”

She declared, “The thought brings me so much joy!”

“Enjoy the most important job on the planet, raising children. I’m enjoying watching you from a distance,” the “Promising Young Woman” star explained.

She said she is “doing the work of reparenting” her “inner child,” which she said is “more than enough work.”

Cox captioned the announcement, “It’s never too late to have a happy childhood.”

Many of the actress’ fans and followers took to the comments to praise her honesty. Many also said they related to not wanting children and commended her for publicly stating it.

