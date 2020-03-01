Leap day baby born 100 years ago celebrates milestone '25th birthday'

ABC News/WPVI(SEWELL, N.J.) — A woman in who has been on the earth for 100 years has just technically celebrated her 25th birthday after being born on a leap year in 1920.

Angie Crognale, originally from Port Norris, New Jersey, was born on Feb. 29, 1920 as the daughter of two Italian immigrants.

She moved into Cardinal Village, an independent and assisted living home in Sewell, New Jersey, in 1994 at the age of 76. She has been the longest residing person at the home and has made quite a few friends in her years there. She was even recognized by former president George W. Bush for her volunteerism within the community having worked for years at the in-house convenience store.

She now spends most of her time with Dolores Monzo and Mildred Annucci, two very close friends who grew up just a short distance from Crognale but only met her when they moved into Cardinal Village.

Angie “retired” at the age of 99 from her post at the convenience store — or 24 if you are counting her actual birthdays — and she now spends most of her time relaxing, playing bingo and eating with friends.

“A hundred years. I can’t believe it. I feel like I’m about 75,” Crognale told ABC News’ Philadelphia station WPVI in an interview.

Crognale was succinct when asked about what she remembered from the 1920s.

“Nothing,” she said.

“I remember the 30s. I remember the Depression. I remember I didn’t have a penny to go but a pretzel,” Crognale continued. “That is how bad it was.”

Crognale was absolute when asked about what has been her secret to making it to her 25th leap year.

“Be nice to everybody,” she said. “Live well. Stay nice and calm. Don’t let anything bother you. That’s it. That is the story of my life.”

Crognale still intends on keeping up the lifestyle she has created at Cardinal Village even after she celebrated being on the earth for a century.

“Do you think you might even feel like you are 25?” WPVI asked Crognale.

“No,” she said with a smile. “I don’t think so.”

