Little boy mysteriously found dead in suitcase, police desperate to identify him

Indiana State Police department

(NEW YORK) — Police are urging the public to help them identify a little boy mysteriously found dead in a suitcase in rural Indiana.

The boy, about 5 years old, was found dead on Saturday in Washington County in southern Indiana, the Indiana State Police said.

His body was inside a closed, hard case suitcase that had a Las Vegas design on the front and back, police said.

An autopsy was conducted on Tuesday but that didn’t determine his cause of death, police said. The toxicology report is still pending, police said.

The boy is described as Black and about 4 feet tall, with a slender build and short haircut, police said.

Police urge anyone with information to call 1-888-437-6432.

