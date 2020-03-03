Live updates: 22 dead from devastating Tennessee twisters

MattGush/iStock(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — Twenty-two people have been killed after devastating tornadoes ripped through Nashville and other areas of Tennessee early Tuesday, flattening homes, tossing airplanes and downing power lines, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

The tornado in Nashville was just one of three to hit Tennessee overnight. Sixteen have died in Putnam County, Tennessee, officials said. Fatalities were also reported in Wilson, Davidson and Benton Counties.



Here’s the latest on the Nashville tornado. Please refresh for updates.

— A State of Emergency has been declared in Tennessee.

— At least 48 buildings collapsed, authorities said.

— Across three counties, about 73,000 are without power, state officials said.

— Some Super Tuesday polling stations have been impacted, officials said. Alternative locations will be offered for voters. Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett says residents can call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.

East Nashville was hit particularly hard. Its Five Points neighborhood is half-destroyed, according to ABC News’ Nashville affiliate WKRN.

“It’s like driving through a war zone,” tweeted WKRN reporter Brent Remadna. “Cars destroyed, buildings destroyed…breaks my heart.”

“This is absolutely devastating. It sounded like a freight train,” tweeted WKRN reporter Julia Palazzo.

The twisters left planes flattened at the John C. Tune Airport in West Nashville. No one there was injured and crews from Nashville International Airport will help rebuild, said Doug Kreulen, Nashville International Airport president and CEO.

President Donald Trump in a tweet pledged the federal government’s support. Trump said he will travel to Tennessee on Friday.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper urged residents to avoid driving Tuesday to help the recovery efforts move more quickly.

All metropolitan Nashville schools are closed Tuesday.

The mayor posted photos of himself assessing the severe damaging at one Nashville elementary school.

Nashville is the capital of country music and stars have spoken out in the wake of the destruction.

Country music singer Maren Morris tweeted that “the tornado must have missed our block by an inch.”

“I am so depleted looking at the damage that has happened to our beautiful city. There are so many people in the streets helping already, though,” she said. “Thinking of those who lost their loved ones + homes.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.