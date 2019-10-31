Live Updates: Ferocious winds hit Southern California, igniting multiple new blazes

Erin Donalson/iStock(LOS ANGELES) — As fierce Santa Ana winds hit Southern California, the dry air is helping to fuel the already dangerous wildfires.

With winds reaching 78 mph in Ventura County and 68 mph in Los Angeles County, the winds can easily shoot embers and sparks into the air and send them one or two miles away.

In Simi Valley, where wind gusts peaked at 70 mph, winds propelled the roaring Easy Fire to 1,490 acres.

Firefighters are working to defend the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library against the flames. The blaze is just 5 percent contained.

In San Bernardino County, multiple homes were engulfed in flames early Thursday from the fast-moving Hillside Fire, which ignited as ferocious winds lifted burning embers into the air.

Seven homes are believed to be lost in the Hillside Fire, a fire captain told ABC News.

The blaze has covered 200 acres. Mandatory evacuations are in effect.

The 46 Fire erupted in nearby Riverside County early Thursday, destroying three homes. It’s spread to 150 acres and is 0 percent contained.

High wind warnings remain in effect in Southern California on Thursday. Winds are forecast to weaken Thursday afternoon. By Friday, conditions will be much better.

Meanwhile, the monster Kincade Fire in Northern California has covered 76,800 acres, but has climbed to 60 percent containment as the winds calm down.

Over 5,000 people remained under evacuation orders as of Wednesday night.

