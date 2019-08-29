Live updates: Hurricane Dorian takes aim at Florida, may make landfall as Category 4

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Hurricane Dorian is strengthening and taking aim at Florida where it may make landfall as a powerful Category 4 on Monday morning.

Dorian is forecast to reach a Category 3 by Friday, and then as the storm churns toward Florida it may strengthen even further, bringing 130 mph winds — a Category 4.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for counties in Dorian’s path.

“It’s important for Floridians on the East Coast to monitor this storm closely,” DeSantis said in a statement. “Every Florida resident should have seven days of supplies, including food, water and medicine, and should have a plan in case of disaster.”

The demand for bottled water is already outpacing supply at many South Florida stores like Costco (pictured) & Publix… ahead of a projected Category 3 storm.. 100+ people are waiting in line at this store in Miami Lakes… more shipments planned. #HurricaneDorian @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/B3eLCJfcwo — Terrell Forney (@TerrellWPLG) August 28, 2019

Dorian first tore through the Caribbean Wednesday, blasting St. Thomas with powerful winds and more than 6 inches of rain.

President Donald Trump approved an emergency declaration for the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Dorian missed Puerto Rico for the most part, where many residents are still reeling from the devastation of 2017’s Hurricane Maria. The highest rainfall total on the island on Wednesday was 1 to 2 inches.

“Thank God we were not affected,” Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vazquez said Wednesday night. “All the determinations made in the last days were a real life exercise.”

