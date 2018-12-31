Louis CK attacks Parkland shooting survivors, 'gender-neutral' language in new stand-up

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Tribeca TV Festival(NEW YORK) — Embattled comedian Louis CK, who admitted last year to sexually harassing women in the past, appears to be going after survivors of the Parkland school massacre as well as those who identify as gender neutral, according to leaked audio of a new stand-up routine.

The audio was leaked over the weekend and purports to be from a set CK performed earlier this month at a comedy club in Long Island, NY. A request for comment from the comedian was not immediately returned to ABC News.

In the set, CK first brings up the harassment allegations. Multiple women accused the comedian of sexual misconduct, including masturbating in front of them without their consent. He later said via statement, “these stories are true” and wrote that he’d brought “pain to my family, my friends, my children and their mother.”

In the new routine, CK recounts his trials during 2018, saying, “Ever have an entire year that sucks.”

He added a joke that his mom sent him the New York Times article, where the women first accused CK of the harassment, saying, “Mom, that’s not a good f—– article.”

He later turned to the survivors of the Parkland, Florida shooting, who have helped to organize rallies and marches all across the country in support of gun control after 17 students and faculty at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were killed by shooter Nikolas Cruz.

“How does that make you interesting? You didn’t get shot,” CK can be heard saying. “You pushed some fat kid in the way and now I got to listen to you talking?”

He then adds, “Everybody gets upset when there’s a shooting at a high school, I don’t see why it’s worse than anybody else dying, I don’t.”

CK also went after those who identify as gender-neutral.

After explaining that gender-neutral people prefer to be identified as “they,” he responds, “Oh okay, okay. ‘You should address me as ‘there,’ because I identify as a location.”

Reaction to the leaked audio was fast and furious.

Activist and author Emily Heath wrote, “#LouisCK’s new set apparently has a section attacking #nonbinary people. He thinks it’s wrong to use “they” as a singular pronoun. I, on the other hand, think it’s wrong to sexually assault people.” and “Seriously, if #nonbinary people are upsetting a serial sexual harasser like #LouisCK so much, then that’s a good sign.”

Fred Guttenberg, father of Parkland victim Jaime Guttenberg, wrote, “To anyone who knows Louis CK, please deliver this message for me. My daughter was killed in the Parkland shooting. My son ran from the bullets. My wife and I deal with loss everyday. Why don’t you come to my house and try out your new pathetic jokes?”

He also linked out to a story titled, “Louis CK’s leaked set reveals he’s a piece of s—.”

Podcaster and Stoneman Douglas alum Jeremy Wein added, “17 people died at my high school, my friends brother watched his friends die in front of him. F— you Louis. Seriously if you are a club in NYC still welcoming this POS into your room, f— you too.”

