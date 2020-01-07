Magnitude 6.5 earthquake hits Puerto Rico day after 5.8 quake

TexPhoto/iStock(SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico) — A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck Puerto Rico in the early hours of Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit close to the town of Tallaboa on the island’s south coast, at 4:24 a.m. local time (3:24 a.m. EST) at a depth of 10 kilometers, USGS said.

The earthquake’s magnitude was initially reported as 6.6, but was revised down.

The Electric Power Authority reported an island-wide power outage, saying on Twitter that power plants had activated their protection mechanisms and gone out of service. Authorities said they were evaluating the power infrastructure, and urged residents to remain calm.

There is currently no tsunami warning in effect, according to the National Tsunami Warning Center.

The quake comes one day after a 5.8 quake hit the U.S. territory’s southern region, which has seen a string of quakes in recent days.

