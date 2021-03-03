Major flooding continues South as new storm to bring snow to California, Southwest

ABC NewsBy MAX GOLEMBO, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Rivers continue to flow out of their banks from Texas to West Virginia where 18 states are on alert for flooding on Wednesday.

The Kentucky River and Ohio River are most at risk for major to moderate flooding to continue for the next several days as entire towns continue to be submerged under water in Kentucky where a state of emergency has been declared.

The rain, however, should stay away from the flooded region for the next several days.

A new storm system is set to move into southern California Wednesday with snow for Los Angeles and San Diego mountains. This would be the first rain in Los Angeles since January.

Locally, 6 inches of snow is possible for higher elevations north and east of Los Angeles and San Diego.

This storm will move into the southern and central Rockies by Wednesday night with heavy snow expected from northern Arizona into Utah, Colorado and northern New Mexico, and some areas could see more than 10 inches of snow by Thursday.

In the Northeast and for most of the country, it will feel like spring Wednesday with temperatures near 60 in Denver, near 70 in Kansas City, in the 50s for Chicago and New York City and near 60 in Washington, D.C.

Unfortunately, the Northeast will not keep the mild spring-like weather for the rest of the week.

The cold air will return to the Northeast by Thursday night and into Friday, with wind chills once again dropping below zero in upstate New York and New England.

