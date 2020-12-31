Major New Year's Eve storm to bring widespread ice concerns from Texas to Northeast

ABC NewsBy DANIEL MANZO, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — There are still two storms moving across the U.S. Thursday morning.

The first storm is almost done and is currently bringing some rain to the Northeast and snow north and west of the major cities. Accumulations should remain rather light, but some slick spots will be possible.

A large area of rain extends into the deep south, which could still result in flash flooding across parts of Texas and Arkansas.

Radar is also showing a second storm coming across parts of Texas. Unfortunately, the storm will track across much of the country and will bring widespread impacts across the central and eastern U.S.

The storm will bring severe weather from eastern Texas to western Florida by Thursday night. There is an enhanced risk for parts of Texas and Louisiana, where tornadoes are possible later Thursday. Damaging winds will also be likely anywhere from Houston to Montgomery, Alabama.

Additionally, several rounds of storms could cause excessive rainfall from eastern Texas to Arkansas, and bring a flash flood risk.

Meanwhile, snow and a wintry mix are expected to move from parts of central Texas through the central Plains. This wintry mix could be quite excessive and impact parts of the Oklahoma City, Wichita, Kansas, and the Kansas City metro areas. This could make driving extremely treacherous and result in power outages.

The severe storms will be moving towards the southeast by Thursday morning. However, a wide swath of a wintry mix will be situated from Kansas to Indiana. All roadways will be slippery and power outages are expected.

Unfortunately, during the day on Thursday, a wintry mix is expected in major cities in the Midwest like Chicago and Grand Rapids, Michigan. Meanwhile, the wintry mix will arrive in much of Pennsylvania and New York State on Friday. In all cases, an excessive wintry mix could result in downed trees, power outages and dangerous roadways.

Through Saturday morning, over 6 inches of snow could fall in parts of Texas, 3-6 inches in the extreme Northeast, and a large region of ice could accumulate from Texas to New York.

