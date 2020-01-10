Major storm set to bring ice, snow, flooding, tornadoes: Latest forecast

ronniechua/iStock(NEW YORK) — A major storm is developing in the southern Plains Friday and is threatening to bring tornadoes, flash flooding and freezing precipitation to the central U.S.

Nineteen states from Texas to Maine are under flood, ice and snow alerts.

Here’s the latest forecast:

Friday

Dallas, Austin, Houston, Little Rock, Tulsa, Oklahoma City and Shreveport, Louisiana, are all in the path of the storm Friday. Damaging winds and tornadoes are the biggest threat, but large hail is also possible.

The best advice? Don’t put yourself in that situation to begin with. Check the weather prior to venturing out. If severe storms are imminent, stay in your current location and let them pass. We realize this isn’t the most convenient answer, but it’s the most prudent. https://t.co/KPVUUwArse — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) January 10, 2020

What’s your plan for safe shelter? If you do NOT live in a sturdy structure, make plans to stay with a friend, relative, sturdy and safe place until any heightened weather threat is over! #lawx #okwx #txwx #arwx More: https://t.co/xEbKVdNoc0 pic.twitter.com/a60OzBaizI — NWS Shreveport (@NWSShreveport) January 10, 2020

To the north of that severe weather, heavy rain is forecast to slam into the Ohio Valley and southern Great Lakes, which may cause flash flooding late Friday into Saturday.



Saturday

By Saturday, the major storm system moves east into the Gulf Coast states, bringing damaging winds, large hail and possibly a few tornadoes.

New Orleans, Montgomery, Birmingham and Jackson, Mississippi, will all be in the cross hairs.

By late Saturday and into Saturday night, even Atlanta will see some strong to severe storms.

Further north, ice and snow are forecast from western Oklahoma to Wisconsin to Michigan. Some areas could see up to 1 foot of snow.

Sunday

The storm system moves into the Northeast by Saturday night into Sunday.

Most parts of the Northeast will see rain. But in northern New England, some areas could get heavy snow and ice accumulation.

