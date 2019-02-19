Man accused of killing Colorado mom to appear in court

Woodland Park Police Department(WOODLAND PARK, Colo.) — Patrick Frazee, the Colorado man accused of killing his fiancé and the mother of his baby, is due to appear in a Teller County courtroom Tuesday morning at a preliminary hearing.

Kelsey Berreth, 29, vanished on Thanksgiving 2018 near her Woodland Park, Colorado, home. Her body has still not been found.

Frazee, 32, was arrested in December and charged with Berreth’s murder and three counts of solicitation to commit murder.

He has not entered a plea.

Police said they believe Berreth was killed in her home and that Frazee was the last person to see her.

Krystal Lee, a former Idaho nurse, admitted in court this month to moving Berreth’s phone.

Three days after Berreth vanished, investigators said the signal from the young mother’s phone was detected in Idaho.

Lee pleaded guilty to one count of tampering with physical evidence.

Lee’s exact relationship to Frazee is not clear.

Meanwhile, a judge has granted temporary custody of Frazee and Berreth’s 1-year-old daughter to Berreth’s parents, Cheryl and Darrell Berreth.

Cheryl and Darrell Berreth also filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Frazee.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.