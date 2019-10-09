Man convicted of cyberstalking, threatening Parkland victims' families

Broward County Sheriffs Office(PARKLAND, Fla.) — A 22-year-old man was convicted Tuesday of cyberstalking and sending threats over social media to families of the Parkland shooting victims.

Brandon Fleury used 13 Instagram accounts — which had aliases including alleged Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz and serial killer Ted Bundy — to target families and friends of Parkland victims from December 2018 to January, federal prosecutors in Florida said.

Seventeen students and staff were shot dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14, 2018, allegedly by Cruz, a former student. Cruz is awaiting trial.

Some messages from Fleury were sent from the username “the.douglas.shooter” and had a profile picture of Cruz, prosecutors said.

One message said: “With the power of my AR-15, I take your loved ones away from you PERMANENTLY.”

On Fleury’s tablets, authorities found images of the targeted victims, screenshots of messages sent to victims as well as photos of Bundy, prosecutors said.

Fleury, of Santa Ana, California, was convicted of interstate cyberstalking and interstate transmission of a threat to kidnap, prosecutors said.

He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison. Sentencing is set for Dec. 2.

