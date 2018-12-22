Man finds $10,000 in Chanel bag on New York City subway platform

iStock(NEW YORK) — The New York City subway system is badly in need of an infusion of cash. Police would prefer not dropping off $10,000 at your local station, though.

Richard Taverna came into the possession of just such a “donation” on Thursday morning at the Lincoln Center-66th Street 1 train stop when he found a Chanel purse sitting unattended on the platform. The commuter scooped up the stray bag, saw a note inside written in Russian and took it home with him.

That is, until he realized it was stuffed with $10,000 in cash.

“I picked it up to see if there was an identification so I could get it to the right person,” Taverna told New York ABC station WABC-TV.

“I opened the envelope, and there was a big stack of money,” he said.

A big stack as in a hundred $100 bills.

Taverna went to police with the bag — and the money — in order to reunite it with its rightful owner.

“It wasn’t mine. If someone lost $10,000, they’re probably going through a lot of distress,” Taverna said.

The purse has now been reunited with its owner, according to police.

A woman who lives in Manhattan but was traveling to Russia left the cash on the platform by accident, and came to the 20th Precinct looking for her bag, WABC-TV reported.

