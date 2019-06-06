Man impersonating police officer caught on homeowners' cameras

City of Wheaton/Twitter(WHEATON, Ill.) — A young man is being sought in Illinois after he was caught on homeowners’ cameras impersonating a police officer, authorities warn.

The man, described as being in his 20s, was caught on cameras on Monday and Tuesday displaying a fake badge, said police in Wheaton, about 30 miles west of Chicago.

(1 of 2) Wheaton Police are investigating reports of this individual impersonating a police officer/detective on June 3 & 4. These images show the suspect Wheaton Police are seeking, a white male in his 20s displaying a badge. Anyone with info should call Lt. Cooley 630-260-2077. pic.twitter.com/U2EIyf7WoR — City of Wheaton (@CityOfWheaton) June 5, 2019

“Hi, sorry to bother you so late,” the man says in one homeowner video obtained by Chicago ABC affiliate WLS. The man introduced himself as an investigator with the Winfield Police Department.

The suspect asked residents “various police-related questions, but has not made any threats nor has he tried to gain entry to any of the residences,” said police.

“Here are an actual Wheaton Police Detective shield & Wheaton Police star for reference,” the police department said via Twitter. “Wheaton Police Officers/Detectives will always identify themselves by uniform or credentials.”

(2 of 2) Here are an actual Wheaton Police Detective shield & Wheaton Police star for reference. Wheaton Police Officers/Detectives will always identify themselves by uniform or credentials. Residents may call the police department at 630-260-2161 to verify an officer’s identity. pic.twitter.com/nYiBOSU6D3 — City of Wheaton (@CityOfWheaton) June 5, 2019

Anyone with information is being asked to call the police.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.