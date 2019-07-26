Man indicted for tampering with body of slain 4-year-old girl: DA

Houston Police Department(HOUSTON) — Derion Vence has been indicted for tampering with the body of Maleah Davis — his ex-fiance’s daughter — who was found slain weeks after she vanished, prosecutors said Thursday.

Maleah, 4, was reported missing in Houston on May 4.

Vence, who was caring for Maleah while her mother was away, had told police the girl was abducted by three men, including one who knocked him out during a carjacking.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, however, quickly said detectives didn’t believe his story.

Investigators found the family’s car in Missouri City, Texas, and authorities said cadaver-sniffing dogs detected the scent of human remains inside.

On May 31, Maleah’s remains were found in Arkansas.

The little girl’s death was ruled a homicide, the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences said in June.

Vence had been charged with tampering with evidence on May 11 but was not indicted by a grand jury until now. He has not been charged with her death.

“When prosecutors receive a final autopsy report… that evidence will be considered as part of any decision regarding possible additional charges,” the Harris County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

“Our work continues to seek justice for Maleah,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a statement Thursday.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.