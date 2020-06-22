Man kidnapped, tied to tree naked; 2 suspects arrested: Police

kali9/iStockBy EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC News

(MANCHESTER, N.H.) — Two people are facing charges after a New Hampshire man was allegedly kidnapped and left naked, tied to a tree, police said.

Ariel Dupuis, 29, is believed to have helped Ronald Betances, 37, kidnap the victim at knifepoint from his home in Manchester on Friday, the Manchester police said.

The victim said he was forced into a car, where his wallet and phone were taken, according to police. He said he was driven to several places before he was taken to Derry, N.H., and ordered to take off his clothes, said police.

He told authorities his wrists and feet were bound and that he was tied to a tree and assaulted, police said.

The victim later freed himself and called police. His injuries were not life threatening, according to Heather Hamel, a Manchester police spokesperson.

Authorities said the suspects and victim know each other. Police said the alleged crime was not random, but Hamel declined to comment on a potential motive.

Betances was taken into custody on Saturday on kidnapping and robbery charges, police said, and was also charged with bail violation for another case.

Dupuis was arrested Sunday night and charged with criminal liability to kidnapping and criminal liability to robbery, police said.

Betances is due in court on Monday, police said. Dupuis was released on bail and is due in court on July 30.

It was not immediately clear if either suspect had attorneys.

