Man killed wife, 3 kids in quadruple murder-suicide in Massachusetts home: DA

iStock(ABINGTON, Mass) — A family of five, including 9-year-old twins and an 11-year-old girl, found dead at home were shot in a quadruple murder-suicide carried out by the dad, prosecutors said Wednesday.

The family was discovered Monday morning after a relative went to the condo in Abington, Massachusetts, to help get the three children to school Monday morning, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said. The relative called 911 around 7:30 a.m.

Family members were identified as: 40-year-old Deirdre Zaccardi, 43-year-old Joseph Zaccardi, 11-year-old Alexis Zaccardi and 9-year-old twins Nathaniel and Kathryn Zaccardi, according to the district attorney’s office.

Prosecutors said Wednesday that Joseph Zaccardi died by suicide while his wife and children died by homicide. All deaths were from gunshot wounds, prosecutors said.

“This is an incredibly terrible event,” Cruz said earlier this week. “It’s a crime. … A crime occurred in that building and three little children are gone forever as a result of this.”

Abington Police Chief David Majenski said, “There was no indication whatsoever and no previous calls that would certainly indicate any type of an issue going on at that household.”

Deirdre Zaccardi worked at EMI Strategic Marketing, a Boston advertising agency, for nearly 20 years, according to the company.

“EMI is deeply saddened by the loss of our longtime colleague and friend, Deirdre Zaccardi,” the company said in a statement on Monday. “A ready smile, optimism in the face of the most daunting of projects, a raft of recipes for her beloved holiday Cookie Swap, a happy story about one or all of her three children — these memories and more will remain.”

“She brought kindness, friendship, caring and a can-do spirit to our community,” the company said, “may we all honor her memory by embracing those values every day.”

The three children attended public schools in Abington, which is about 25 miles south of Boston.

“Their presence touched so many lives and there are no words to express the sadness we feel,” Superintendent Peter Schafer said in a statement. “Counselors are and will be available throughout the district to help our students during and after school.”

