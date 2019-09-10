Man shot to death by police after livestreaming chase on Facebook

Evgen_Prozhyrko/iStock(EDINA, Minn.) — A Minnesota man was livestreaming on Facebook when he was shot by police shortly after getting out of his vehicle after a chase.

Around 10:22 p.m. on Saturday, police in Edina, Minnesota, began pursuing Brian Quinones after a man “confronted officers with a knife,” according to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office. Quinones, 30, allegedly ran a red light and then refused to pull over, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

The Sheriff’s Office has not publicly identified Quinones as the deceased. But family members publicly confirmed his death and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner later identified the man as Quinones, according to ABC affiliate KTSP-TV.

“He didn’t deserve it; he didn’t deserve to leave the world like this,” Joshua Quinones, Brian’s brother, said in an interview with KSTP. “He was a musician, he was a barber, he was just such a humble person.”

In the Facebook Live video, Quinones can be seen getting out of the vehicle with what appeared to be a knife. Officers are then heard shouting commands at Brian. Twenty seconds after Quinones gets out of the car, multiple gunshots are fired. The chase ended in the nearby town of Richfield.

Joshua Quinones said he spoke with his brother earlier in the day and knew something was up.

“He was just tired,” he said.

He said local law enforcement failed his brother.

“I’m just speechless of what happened. I just think they could’ve done better,” Joshua Quinones said. “At least Tased with a Taser gun or something. Really? Shoot him between four police officers. That’s just too much.”

“The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a Sept. 7 officer-involved shooting, the City of Edina grieves alongside the family of the deceased, the officers involved and their families, and the Richfield and Edina communities,” according to a joint statement from the Richfield and Edina police departments.

The shooting is an active investigation, officials said.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.