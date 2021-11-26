Man stabbed to death near Penn Station; 2 sought in connection with attack

iStock/gerenme

(NEW YORK) — A man was fatally stabbed near New York’s Penn Station on Thanksgiving, said police, who are now seeking two people in connection with the attack.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. Thursday near the busy rail hub, hours after people packed the area for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Officers responding to a call of an assault found a 36-year-old man who had been stabbed in the chest, the New York Police Department said in a statement.

The victim, who appears to have been homeless, was transported to Bellevue Hospital where he was pronounced dead. He’s not yet been identified, pending family notification.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

On Thursday, the NYPD released surveillance photos of two men wanted in connection with the homicide. Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying them.

This is the second fatal stabbing in a week near Penn Station. Early Sunday, a 32-year-old man died after he was stabbed in the neck while aboard a 2 train near the station, police said. A suspect is still being sought in that homicide.

