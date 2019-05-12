Man suspected of child sex abuse turns himself into Oregon authorities after 23 years on the run: FBI

iStock/bizoo_n(OREGON CITY, Ore.) — A man suspected in multiple cases of child sex abuse has turned himself in to Oregon authorities after spending more than 23 years on the run.

Wayne Arthur Silsbee, 62, has been wanted since the mid-90s for allegedly sexually assaulting several female victims between the ages of 8 and 10 he was acquainted with, according to the FBI. Silsbee walked to the Oregon City Police Department on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Silsbee knew the victims from either babysitting them or having “taken them to various events,” according to the FBI.

Charges against Silsbee include sodomy, sexual abuse, unlawful penetration and endangering the welfare of a child, online jail records show. The assaults allegedly occurred between September 1995 and April 1996 in Clackamas County, according to the FBI.

A local arrest warrant for Silsbee was filed on July 24, 1996, and the FBI issued a federal arrest warrant charging him with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution on Sept. 19, 1996.

It is unclear why Silsbee turned himself in. The FBI is asking anyone who may have had contact with him in the last 23 years to call the Oregon City tip line. Investigators believe he may have most recently lived in Nebraska, but he may also have ties to Springfield, Missouri, the San Francisco Bay Area, Colorado, Arizona and northwestern Washington state, according to the FBI.

In the past, Silsbee has been employed as a security guard, tax preparer, school bus driver and warehouseman, according to his FBI “Wanted” poster. He has also worked for multiple temp service agencies and was “purported to be an active member of the Adventist Church,” according to the poster.

Silsbee is currently being held on $50,000 bail at the Clackamas County jail. He will appear in court on Monday afternoon.

It is unclear if Silsbee has retained an attorney.

