Man who allegedly kidnapped young mom is in custody; body recovered but not identified: Police

(Released by Boston Police) Boston police are searching for 23-year-old Jassy Correia who went missing after leaving a nightclub early on Feb. 24, 2019. (BOSTON) — The man who allegedly kidnapped a 23-year-old mom in Boston has been taken into custody in Delaware, Boston police said, and while a body was recovered, the victim has yet to be identified.

The case began when Jassy Correia disappeared with a man after leaving Boston’s Venu Nightclub shortly after midnight on Sunday, the Boston Police Department said.

Police identified her suspected kidnapper as Louis D. Coleman III, 32, of Providence, Rhode Island, and urged the public to help find Correia and Coleman.

Police later on Thursday said Coleman was arrested in Delaware.

“A body has been recovered and we are awaiting a positive identification at this time,” police said Thursday afternoon. “The cause and manner of death are pending.”

Correia, who has a 2-year-old daughter, was at the club Saturday night to celebrate her birthday, her family said, according to ABC Boston affiliate WCVB.

Signs were posted along the street by the club Thursday as the desperate search for Correia reached its fifth day.

Additional details on Coleman’s arrest were not immediately released.

